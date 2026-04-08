Driver arrested after P7K fuel ‘drive-off,’ settles case

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A driver who fled after fueling up more than P7,000 worth of diesel at a gasoline station in El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental, was intercepted and arrested by operatives of Police Station 5 in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday evening.

Police said the suspect, driving a black multi-purpose vehicle, pumped 57.9 liters of diesel amounting to P7,340 before leaving the station without paying the attendant.

The gasoline station attendant sought police assistance, prompting El Salvador City police to issue an alert based on the vehicle’s plate number captured on CCTV.