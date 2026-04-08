Driver arrested after P7K fuel ‘drive-off,’ settles case

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A driver who fled after fueling up more than P7,000 worth of diesel at a gasoline station in El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental, was intercepted and arrested by operatives of Police Station 5 in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday evening.
Police said the suspect, driving a black multi-purpose vehicle, pumped 57.9 liters of diesel amounting to P7,340 before leaving the station without paying the attendant.
The gasoline station attendant sought police assistance, prompting El Salvador City police to issue an alert based on the vehicle’s plate number captured on CCTV.
The suspect was later intercepted by Iligan police and briefly detained pending the filing of charges.
Police Master Sergeant Lemuel Tecson, an investigator from Iligan police, said the driver apologized upon being confronted by the gasoline attendants who went to Iligan and settled the unpaid amount in full.
The driver, a resident of Iligan City, claimed he forgot to pay as he was in a hurry to return home.
The gasoline station attendant accepted the apology after payment was made, leading to an amicable settlement of the case.