DPWH to bid full Maharlika rehab this month

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will open bidding this month for the full-scale rehabilitation of the Maharlika Highway to keep the project on schedule.

“We have not started (the bidding) yet but we are eyeing it this month as well,” Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon told reporters at the sidelines of the Management Association of the Philippines general membership meeting in Taguig City on Wednesday.

The DPWH had originally planned to start the overhaul in June to address long-delayed upgrades and persistent road hazards. Priority will be given to the worst sections in Quezon, Bicol, Samar, and parts of Mindanao.