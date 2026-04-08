Coal pegged at P6,000/MWh to curb price swings

Oil-based, natural gas, battery energy storage, and pumped storage hydro plants will remain under the current administered pricing, with negative values set to zero. These generators can seek additional compensation for fuel and operational costs not fully covered.

Any approved cost adjustments above P0.005 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) will be recovered gradually over three billing periods to ease the impact on consumers.

The ERC retained the existing pricing system for the reserve market, noting it remains responsive to actual system conditions.

“We will continue to closely monitor market conditions and implement timely measures to protect consumers while ensuring the stability and adequacy of our power supply,” ERC Chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saturnino C. Juan said.

The modified administered pricing for the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market took effect on 26 March and will remain in place until the spot market operations resume.