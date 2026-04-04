ERC presses power industry to back WESM fix

Mitigate price volatility during WESM suspension

“Our objective is to ensure orderly market operations and mitigate undue price volatility during the market suspension,” ERC chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saturnino C. Juan said.

“Through close coordination with power producers, we are putting in place appropriate pricing and settlement mechanisms to support a stable and transparent electricity market,” he added.

During its consultation with the Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, the ERC said the discussions focused on maintaining core market functions despite the ongoing suspension.

Proposed settlement framework

The proposed settlement framework aligns with the Department of Energy’s Special Operating Guidelines, while the Modified Administered Price sets differentiated pricing and settlement across generation technologies.