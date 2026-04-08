CHEd allows online classes

However, Agrupis clarified that institutions opting for online classes will not automatically be accredited as formal distance education providers under CHEd’s Online Distance Education Learning framework.

“There are procedures and requirements that universities must meet to be recognized as institutions capable of delivering full distance learning,” she explained.

Agrupis added that CHEd has relaxed these restrictions for now, allowing schools with sufficient capacity to transition to full online learning during the crisis.

CHEd had previously permitted higher education institutions to adopt a 50-50 arrangement, with half of classes held online and the remainder face-to-face, while state universities and colleges were allowed a setup of 75 percent face-to-face and 25 percent online.

Pandemic set-up

“We just approved on 6 April, giving the full flexibility of all higher education institutions to adhere to the previously issued Covid-19 pandemic CMO. But on top of that, depending on their perceived readiness to offer the pure online, it’s their call,” she said.

Agrupis further emphasized that the online learning option is temporary, designed specifically to address the immediate logistical challenges posed by the fuel crisis.

While students continue to face transportation difficulties, the move will help ensure that education remains accessible without compromising academic schedules.

The new policy aligns with the Executive Branch’s broader energy conservation efforts outlined in the Office of the President Memorandum Circular 114, which instructed agencies and institutions to implement energy-saving measures in response to rising global fuel prices.