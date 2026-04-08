Baguio rolls out emergency transport program for commuters

BAGUIO CITY — The local government of Baguio City, in coordination with the transport sector, has launched an Emergency Mobility Support Program to address the shortage of public utility vehicles, particularly during nighttime hours.
Under the program, commuters—especially those traveling late in the evening—are assured of available jeepneys at designated terminals to bring them home.
The initiative comes in response to reduced transport services caused by rising fuel prices linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have forced some drivers to limit or suspend operations.
The shortage has resulted in long passenger queues, particularly at night, prompting the city government and transport groups to implement measures to ensure continued mobility.
Authorities said the program aims to provide immediate relief to commuters while longer-term solutions to stabilize public transport services are being explored.