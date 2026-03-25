Magalong to PUJ drivers: Improve night trips

This initial wave of assistance comes as local diesel prices soared to between P127 and P141 per liter over the last three weeks, while gasoline reached up to P111 per liter.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city’s support carries a specific condition — jeepney associations must improve their evening schedules. The directive follows a surge in reports of long passenger queues at city terminals during late hours.

Officials noted that the lack of available jeepneys at night was largely due to high operating costs making frequent trips difficult for drivers, but the local government now expects drivers to ensure sufficient transport is available so residents can reach their barangays safely.

City Social Welfare and Development officer Liza Bulayungan confirmed the P9.8-million program is funded through the city’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation allocation. Distributions are scheduled to continue through Saturday.

To receive the funds, drivers must undergo an interview with social workers and submit a driver’s license, a barangay certificate of residency, and a certification from their respective jeepney association.

City Administrator Victorio Jerico Cawis described the aid as a temporary solution intended to reduce commuter stress while the city develops long-term strategies. He echoed the mayor’s call for better service, asking recipients to prioritize ferrying passengers during late hours.

Meanwhile, Magalong has instructed city offices to identify further ways to assist sectors affected by the global crisis. He noted that even if the conflict ends soon, economic recovery could take three to six months, necessitating long-term mitigation strategies for the city’s residents.