Arnel Pineda nearly left Journey amid personal struggles

“I said, ‘I want you to discuss the schedule with me.’ It is what it is now. But then, I was really not happy with how they scheduled this tour. My body has changed. I can’t take the cold weather anymore.”

“My personal problem really took a toll on me. That’s why I wanted to prioritize my family,” he added.

Pineda clarified that his thoughts of stepping back were not rooted in resentment toward the band, but in the need for space and understanding during a difficult period.

“It’s not that I hate touring with [Journey]. It’s like the same thing that happened with Steve Perry. He has a hip problem. Me, I have a personal problem that’s taking a toll on me,” he said.

“It’s getting in my head, emotionally. I told them that I was a wreck and needed a little more time so that I could fix my family. But I still have to do this.”

Despite the challenges, Pineda expressed gratitude for the opportunity that transformed his life.

“I love the guys. I respect them so much. And I will remain until the last days of my life grateful, and really feeling blessed, for what they’ve done for me.”

Pineda joined Journey in 2007 after being discovered online by guitarist Neal Schon, becoming a defining voice for a new generation of fans while continuing the band’s legacy.