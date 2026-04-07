Youth group opposes ‘Safer Cities’ initiative

A youth activist group on Tuesday expressed strong opposition to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s “Safer Cities Initiative,” warning that the new Metro Manila ordinances could lead to police profiling and the harassment of young people.
The Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) argued that the program—which includes a 10 p.m. curfew for minors, limits on karaoke, and a ban on being shirtless in public — opens the door for law enforcers to violate civil liberties.
“We know full well from experience that law enforcement, especially the Philippine National Police (PNP), regularly commits grave indiscretions against the public,” the group said in a statement.
SPARK claimed the PNP has a history of subjective law enforcement and expressed concern that officers would be emboldened to target youth whom Remulla has categorized as “geng-geng.”
The group specifically criticized the 10 p.m. curfew, citing it could unfairly impact those who do not carry identification or work in informal sectors, such as vendors and errand boys.