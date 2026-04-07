Youth group opposes ‘Safer Cities’ initiative

“We know full well from experience that law enforcement, especially the Philippine National Police (PNP), regularly commits grave indiscretions against the public,” the group said in a statement.

SPARK claimed the PNP has a history of subjective law enforcement and expressed concern that officers would be emboldened to target youth whom Remulla has categorized as “geng-geng.”

The group specifically criticized the 10 p.m. curfew, citing it could unfairly impact those who do not carry identification or work in informal sectors, such as vendors and errand boys.