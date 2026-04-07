World Bank backs $600-M Philippine learning program

Strong human capital

“For the Philippines, sustaining growth and creating more jobs will depend on strong human capital,” said World Bank country director Zafer Mustafaoğlu. “Strengthening foundational skills such as literacy and numeracy is critical to ensure that Filipino children can learn, adapt, and thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

The World Bank added that the program will support teacher training, coaching and leadership development, while improving classroom assessment systems and expanding access to quality learning materials. It will also provide targeted support to 10 regional offices and more than 11,000 schools, particularly in early grades where learning losses are most pronounced.

Measures for inclusive learning

Beyond students, the initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of teachers and school heads, equipping them with better tools and systems to deliver quality education. It also includes measures to make learning more inclusive, particularly for disadvantaged learners, Indigenous communities and students with disabilities.

The loan comes as the Philippines continues to grapple with a learning crisis, with global assessments showing that many students struggle with basic reading and comprehension. Education Secretary Sonny Angara said previously the country still faces a significant backlog of public school classrooms, with shortages remaining in the tens of thousands.