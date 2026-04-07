World Bank okays $600M loan to tackle Philippine learning gaps

Beyond students, the initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of teachers and school heads, equipping them with better tools and systems to deliver quality education. It also includes measures to make learning more inclusive, particularly for disadvantaged learners, Indigenous communities and students with disabilities.

The loan comes as the Philippines continues to grapple with a learning crisis, with global assessments showing that many students struggle with basic reading and comprehension. Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the country still faces a significant backlog of public school classrooms, with shortages remaining in the tens of thousands.

Education received the largest allocation in this year’s national budget to address classroom gaps and broader system constraints.

Officials said the PLUS-D initiative is designed not only to help students catch up but also to build a more resilient and effective education system, ensuring Filipino learners are better prepared for higher education, employment and long-term economic participation.