VP Duterte urges graduates to pair academics with strong values

“Naging laman ng ating mensahe sa mga mag-aaral ang kahalagahan ng edukasyon. At tulad ng pagpapahalaga sa academics o bawat asignatura, pinaintindi rin natin sa kabataan ang importansiya ng values o pagkakaroon ng magandang asal,” she said.

The Vice President also acknowledged the role of parents, noting the financial and personal sacrifices many make for their children’s schooling.

“Kinilala at pinasalamatan din natin ang mga magulang na nagsakripisyo upang makapagtapos ng pag-aaral ang kanilang mga anak. Sa kabila ng nararanasang krisis, hinihikayat natin ang mga magulang na patuloy na mamuhunan sa edukasyon ng kanilang mga anak,” she added.

Duterte likewise thanked the school community for supporting the graduates throughout their academic journey.

The Vice President told the graduates to face the future with intention and integrity.

“Congratulations to our movers and graduates. Remember to always walk with courage and live with purpose,” Duterte said, adding, “Mahalin natin ang Pilipinas—para sa Diyos, sa Bayan, at sa bawat Pamilyang Pilipino.”