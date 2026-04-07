Unreal love

Their son was unable to care for his mother because of work so Chen traveled every day to the Li Huili Hospital to be at her bedside. ICU visiting hours were only from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. so Chen would wake up at 4:30 a.m. to prepare a meal for Xue and then catch the bus going to Ningbo, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

For 105 days, Chen made the exhausting 12-hour round trip to be with Xue, talking to her about the wonderful things she had done for him, according to SCMP.

The mainland media outlet Xinwenfang reported on Chen’s devotion to his wife, touching many people who donated 140,000 yuan to help pay for her medical care. The bus line gave Chen free rides, while the hospital allowed him flexible visiting hours.

On 13 March, Xue passed away with a heartbroken Chen and their son at her bedside.

Meanwhile, an 84-year-old woman from central China’s Hubei province showed how romantic she could be to the new object of her affections.

Zhang Yulan wrote Jianguo, whom she met online, a love letter in February, a copy of which was published by SCMP.

Zhang was smitten by Jianguo’s bossy character. She became addicted to watching him on his social media videos and bought things from his online shop.

Zhang’s family discovered her “relationship” after she spent over 7,000 yuan (US$1,000) at Jianguo’s online shop.

Her granddaughter reported Jianguo to China’s consumer complaint department and the Cyberspace Administration shut down the artificial intelligence-generated human’s online account in February to stop it from luring women into a love trap.