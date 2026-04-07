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Tarps installed at Lion’s Head on Kennon Road to curb traffic

Because of the pronouncement of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prohibit picture taking at the Lion's Head along Kennon Road, tarps were installed in front of one of the famous landmark of Baguio City barring tourists to enjoy the view and giving uncertainty to the livelihood of the vendors that rely on their daily sales in the area. |Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Regie Mangaoang
Because of the pronouncement of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prohibit picture taking at the Lion's Head along Kennon Road, tarps were installed in front of one of the famous landmark of Baguio City barring tourists to enjoy the view and giving uncertainty to the livelihood of the vendors that rely on their daily sales in the area. |Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Regie Mangaoang
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BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police have installed tarpaulins in front of the famous Lion’s Head along Kennon Road, in accordance with the pronouncement of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

The Secretary seeks to prohibit vehicle stops and photo opportunities, claiming these activities cause significant traffic congestion in the area.

Because of the pronouncement of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prohibit picture taking at the Lion's Head along Kennon Road, tarps were installed in front of one of the famous landmark of Baguio City barring tourists to enjoy the view and giving uncertainty to the livelihood of the vendors that rely on their daily sales in the area. |Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Regie Mangaoang
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Baguio City leader Mauricio G. Domogan recently stated that picture-taking in the area should not be prohibited, noting that safety and security measures are already in place. He suggested that the more appropriate solution is to address the overall improvement of daily traffic flow.

Meanwhile, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong clarified on Monday that the act of taking pictures itself is not the issue. He said it is the stopping of vehicles near the landmark that is strictly prohibited.

Local vendors are already feeling the pressure. One vendor interviewed by the media expressed concern that the ban will drastically reduce their customer base. She emphasized how difficult the situation is for them, as many have borrowed capital from lenders and are unsure how they will cope if these restrictions continue.

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