Stocks rise slightly despite higher inflation

Bourse spurred on by bargain hunting

Although the market dipped by midday, a late-session rally — spurred by bargain hunting — lifted the bourse into positive territory by the close.

Overall trading remained subdued, with net value turnover at P5.21 billion, as investors stayed on the sidelines amid lingering uncertainty tied to the Middle East conflict and its impact on global markets. Foreign investors were net sellers, posting outflows of P992.33 million.

Mixed sectoral performance

Sectoral performance was mixed. Mining & Oil led gains, up 1.85 percent, tracking elevated crude prices, while Property lagged, down 0.33 percent. Market breadth was positive, with 120 advancers against 76 decliners, signaling selective accumulation.

Among index stocks, DigiPlus Interactive Corp. emerged as the top gainer, rising 5.44 percent, while Century Pacific Food Inc. was the biggest laggard, falling 3.45 percent.

Meanwhile, the peso weakened to P60.33 per US dollar from P60.05, reflecting renewed pressure from global foreign exchange and oil markets. The US dollar strengthened as investors moved back into safe-haven assets amid escalating Middle East tensions, weighing on regional currencies.

Key driver

Oil remains the key driver, with Brent crude trading above $110 per barrel and WTI near $113, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — which carries about 20 percent of global supply — persist.

Markets are reacting to a US ultimatum for Iran to reopen the strait, alongside threats of further strikes and continued attacks on energy infrastructure.