Stocks rise slightly despite higher March inflation

Among index stocks, DigiPlus Interactive Corp. emerged as the top gainer, rising 5.44 percent, while Century Pacific Food Inc. was the biggest laggard, falling 3.45 percent.

Meanwhile, the peso weakened to P60.33 per US dollar from P60.05, reflecting renewed pressure from global foreign exchange and oil markets. The US dollar strengthened as investors moved back into safe-haven assets amid escalating Middle East tensions, weighing on regional currencies.

Oil remains the key driver, with Brent crude trading above $110 per barrel and WTI near $113, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — which carries about 20 percent of global supply — persist. Markets are reacting to a US ultimatum for Iran to reopen the strait, alongside threats of further strikes and continued attacks on energy infrastructure.

Higher oil prices are worsening the country’s import bill and inflation outlook, reinforcing demand for the US dollar. This dynamic, combined with the acceleration in March inflation driven by the Middle East conflict, continues to weigh on both the peso and the local bourse.