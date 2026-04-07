Special non-working days in 2 towns in Quezon province

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working days in two municipalities in Quezon province to allow residents to celebrate their founding anniversaries.
Under Proclamation No. 1204, 1 April (Wednesday) is a special non-working day in the Municipality of Agdangan for its Founding Anniversary.
Meanwhile, Proclamation No. 1210 sets 25 April (Saturday) as a special non-working day in the Municipality of Infanta to mark its Founding Anniversary.
The proclamations, signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on March 30, stated that the holidays are “fitting and proper” to give residents the full opportunity to participate in the celebrations.
These declarations allow local communities to take part in events and activities commemorating their town’s history and heritage.