Comelec: Antipolo special polls prep no major issues

“So far, there haven’t been any challenges in preparing for the Antipolo special polls. Everything is going well so far,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that the Comelec sees no security concerns in Antipolo’s 2nd District, noting Rizal province’s record of peaceful elections.

“Rizal has always been peaceful. It’s never really been on our radar as an area that needs constant monitoring. The most you’ll see there is some heated back-and-forth on stage, with candidates speaking out against one another,” Garcia said.

The poll chief said election paraphernalia will be distributed on 13 March to teachers assigned to clustered precincts in remote barangays to help prevent voting delays.