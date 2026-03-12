Comelec: Antipolo special polls prep no major issues

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said preparations for the 14 March special congressional election in the 2nd District of Antipolo City have so far encountered no major issues.
Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body has not faced significant problems with two days remaining before Election Day.
“So far, there haven’t been any challenges in preparing for the Antipolo special polls. Everything is going well so far,” Garcia said.
Garcia added that the Comelec sees no security concerns in Antipolo’s 2nd District, noting Rizal province’s record of peaceful elections.
“Rizal has always been peaceful. It’s never really been on our radar as an area that needs constant monitoring. The most you’ll see there is some heated back-and-forth on stage, with candidates speaking out against one another,” Garcia said.
The poll chief said election paraphernalia will be distributed on 13 March to teachers assigned to clustered precincts in remote barangays to help prevent voting delays.
“In some barangays, we’ll be giving the election paraphernalia to the teachers as early as 13 March. They’re assigned to remote areas, so we’re doing this to avoid any delays when voting starts,” Garcia said.
Under Comelec Resolution No. 11185, the ban on campaign activities begins on 13 March. The resolution also prohibits the giving or accepting of free transportation, food, drinks, and other items of value from 13 to 14 March.
Authorities will likewise enforce a liquor ban during the same period, with Garcia saying the Comelec will monitor possible violations.