Denmark-Philippines 80th anniversary logo unveiled in Subic

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Senior Deputy Administrator Renato Lee III welcomed the top personalities in Subic Freeport, citing that holding the said important occasion marking 80 years of diplomatic relations in this Freeport is an honor.

“We are proud to host this ceremony here in Subic, aboard BRP Miguel Malvar, where the values of cooperation, security, and partnership are tangibly represented. This setting underscores the importance of maritime connectivity in linking nations and advancing common interests,” he said.

Ambassador Mellbin reaffirmed Denmark's support for the Philippines in strengthening its national defense and maritime security, highlighting the need for a broad approach to boosting security capabilities.

The official has participated in discussions focused on shipbuilding initiatives, naval defense, and technology transfer, particularly in relation to the West Philippine Sea.

He emphasized the need to protect the international rules-based order, warning that, “The attempts to reshape the international order from a collective good to an instrument of national ambition threatens the prosperity and future of nations such as Denmark and the Philippines.”

Mellbin said that the commemorative logo shows the colors of the Philippine flag, the cartwheel that represents industry and commerce, a windmill that represents renewable energy and sustainable innovation, as well as the rudder and waves that symbolize their deepening maritime partnership.

The Philippines is currently the fourth-largest shipbuilding nation and a major supplier of seafarers in the world. The country is renowned for producing mid-sized vessels such as bulk carriers, tankers, and container ships.

Denmark and the Philippines share a strong, growing maritime partnership focused on modernization, green shipping, and shipbuilding, with Denmark providing technical support through the Danish Maritime Authority and the Philippine Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).