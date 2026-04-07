PCO seeks DoJ probe into ‘fake news’ alleging fuel shortages

Gomez asked the department to investigate three specific fabricated reports, including a false “Energy Lockdown” used to scam the public into purchasing solar panels and a manufactured “Fuel Shortage” designed to prompt the hoarding of gasoline, diesel, and LPG.

The charges also cited an invented “Emergency Lockdown” supposedly triggered by a nonexistent “Covid-19 Cicada” variant.

The PCO stressed that these blatant lies fall under the definition of “false news,” which is punishable by up to six months of imprisonment under the Revised Penal Code.

Because the acts were committed online, the agency cited that the suspects face higher penalties under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The filing follows a warning issued by the PCO on Sunday against individuals exploiting the country’s ongoing energy emergency for personal or political gain.

Last month, the agency’s “Oplan Kontra Fake News” initiative began flagging suspicious content and conducting preliminary investigations, the results of which have been submitted to the DoJ for a thorough probe.

Gomez said the government will exercise zero tolerance for those who maliciously and deliberately spread utter falsehoods and warned that any attempt to mislead the public about energy security, supply, or pricing to sow confusion will be treated as a serious offense.

The PCO is currently intensifying its monitoring of social media and information networks to identify and counter deliberate disinformation campaigns.

Gomez also stressed that the administration’s ultimate obligation is to safeguard the stability of the energy supply, protect consumers, and uphold the public’s right to accurate information.