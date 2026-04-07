PCO files raps vs. FB page spreading fake news amid energy crisis

Gomez enumerated what he described a fabricated news, including a false “Energy Lockdown” meant to scam the public into buying solar panels, a manufactured “Fuel Shortage” designed to create panic and prompt hoarding of gasoline, diesel, and LPG, and an invented “Emergency Lockdown” supposedly triggered by a new Covid-19 Cicada variant.

“These are blatant lies and fabrications that fall under the definition of ‘false news,’ punishable by up to six months imprisonment under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code.

Because these were committed online, penalties are higher under the Cybercrime Prevention Act,” the PCO statement said.

Last Sunday, the PCO warned the public against individuals deliberately spreading fake news online to advance personal or political interests, especially during the ongoing energy emergency.

Last month, the PCO Anti-Fake-News Desk launched an Oplan Kontra Fake News initiative, flagging several posts and conducted an initial investigation.

The results have been submitted to the DOJ for a more thorough probe to identify the perpetrators and file the proper charges in court.

“Again, we remind users of social-media platforms that the government will exercise zero tolerance for those who maliciously and deliberately spread utter falsehoods and fabricated contents,” Gomez said.

He then reiterated the government’s commitment to monitoring social media, safeguarding energy stability, protecting consumers, and ensuring the public has access to accurate information.

“Any attempt to mislead the public about energy security, supply, or pricing to sow confusion will be treated as a serious offense. We will not let you get away with a crime. We will go after you and hold you to account,” he said.

Gomez said the PCO is intensifying monitoring of social media and information networks to identify and counter deliberate disinformation campaigns.

"Our ultimate obligation is to safeguard the stability of energy supply, protect consumers and uphold the public’s right to true and accurate information,” he said.