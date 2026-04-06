PNP joins energy disinformation crackdown

“The situation in the Middle East is a serious matter and any attempt to exploit it to trigger unwarranted panic among our countrymen must be addressed and dealt with. We will not allow this,” Nartatez said.

He warned that misinformation on energy security, supply and pricing could mislead communities and erode public confidence.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group has been tasked to intensify monitoring of online platforms used for disinformation campaigns.

The move follows directives from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to enhance monitoring of online activities and protect public welfare.

The Presidential Communications Office earlier warned against spreading false information related to the energy situation, stressing that attempts to mislead the public would be treated as a serious offense.

“We will go after and file charges against those behind the spread of false information,” Nartatez said.

He added that local police units are using official social media accounts to counter false reports and urged the public to be responsible in sharing information online.