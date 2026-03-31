Marcos: 4M farmers, fisherfolk to get P2,325 aid

Starting April, about four million farmers and fisherfolk will receive a P2,325 subsidy from the government, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said after meeting with member secretaries of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT).
“Mayroon ding dadating na tulong galing sa Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families. Mahigit apat na milyong benepisyaryo ang makakatanggap ng P2,325 bawat isa sa Abril,” Marcos said in a video message Tuesday.
The President said fuel subsidies will also be extended to more than 40,000 farmers, while fisherfolk will receive nearly 100,000 fuel cards and vouchers.
“Ang atin namang mga mangingisda, makakatanggap na ng halos 100,000 na fuel card at fuel voucher,” he said.
Marcos added that the government will release an additional ₱1.28 billion in support for transport workers starting 6 April.
“Mahigit 256,000 na transport workers sa Metro Manila ang nakatanggap na ng P5,000 na cash assistance,” he said.
“May P1.28 bilyon pa na ibibigay. Magsisimula na ang nationwide na pagbibigay sa April 6,” he added.
The President also cited ongoing measures, including a 50-percent fare discount for LRT-2 and MRT-3, benefiting more than 12 million passengers, and the implementation of “Libreng Sakay” in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.
He said temporary toll discounts are being extended to jeepneys, buses and freight vehicles carrying food through NLEX, SLEX and STAR. Beginning 15 April, ports will charge a ₱1 roll-on/roll-off terminal fee for vehicles transporting agricultural products.
Marcos said the government has allocated ₱2.5 billion in fuel subsidies for more than 1.4 million drivers and operators, with some ₱300 million already distributed to beneficiaries.