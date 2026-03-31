Marcos: 4M farmers, fisherfolk to get P2,325 aid

Starting April, about four million farmers and fisherfolk will receive a P2,325 subsidy from the government, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said after meeting with member secretaries of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT).

“Mayroon ding dadating na tulong galing sa Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families. Mahigit apat na milyong benepisyaryo ang makakatanggap ng P2,325 bawat isa sa Abril,” Marcos said in a video message Tuesday.