Nine RE projects OK’d for additional 50 MW

The Department of Energy (DoE) has cleared nine renewable energy projects for detailed evaluation under the Open and Competitive Selection Process 5, signaling a potential addition of more than 50 megawatts (MW) of clean energy to the country’s power grid.
The agency said Tuesday that the projects, spanning hydropower, geothermal, and wind, were selected from 15 Letters of Intent submitted earlier this year.
They now move on to legal, technical, and financial evaluation, following the opening of bids on 30 March.
Approved proposals
The approved proposals include small-scale hydropower projects in Guinoba-an and Pacu-an, a 25-MW geothermal project in Southern Leyte, and wind power projects in Cabusao and San Isidro.
According to the DoE, all submissions met documentary requirements and will proceed upon payment of prescribed fees, in accordance with DoE Circular No. DC2025-12-0029 and OCSP5 Terms of Reference.