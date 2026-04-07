Microsoft pours $10B into Japan

Microsoft is investing $10 billion in Japan through 2029, doubling down on artificial intelligence infrastructure, cybersecurity and workforce development as the country accelerates its digital transformation.

The plan centers on expanding in-country AI infrastructure in partnership with local players like SoftBank and Sakura Internet, allowing businesses to access high-performance computing while keeping data within Japan. The move aligns with rising demand for generative AI and local data sovereignty, as adoption continues to outpace global averages.

Microsoft is also ramping up talent development, pledging to train one million workers by 2030 while strengthening cybersecurity ties with government agencies. The investment underscores a broader trend: nations are racing to build domestic AI capacity — not just for innovation, but for economic security and global competitiveness.