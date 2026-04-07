Magsayo: The best is yet to come

So pumped up and recharged is Magsayo that a much improved version of himself should be displaying his wares anew this August when ZUFFA Boxing stages another card.

“I still have a lot of things to showcase because I am in a division that is right for me, a division which still allows me to eat well and train without feeling weak,” he said after raising his win-loss-draw record to 29–2-0 with 19 knockouts.

McCrory didn’t go down even after eating Magsayo’s best shots but it didn’t prevent his training team to pull the plug with the help of referee Robert Hoyle.

Having been on the receiving end of Magsayo’s hard hits the round before, McCrory was rescued from a sure trip to the deck or a terrible beating when Hoyle called a halt to the bout just seconds into the fifth frame.

Getting the job done wasn’t difficult because McCrory proved to be custom-made for somebody like him.

“As early as the first round, I felt that the fight was in the bag…McCrory is one-dimensional.”