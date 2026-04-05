Jokic towers over Wemby as Nuggets beat Spurs in OT

MVP candidate Wembanyama, back after missing one game to rest a sore ankle, scored 34 points with 18 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots for the Spurs, who led most of the contest but couldn’t resist the Nuggets’ late surge.

Aaron Gordon, fed by Jokic, threw down a dunk to tie it at 124-124 with 6.2 seconds left in regulation.

Wembanyama’s jumper as time expired clanged off the rim and they went to overtime. Gordon’s dunk in the opening minutes put Denver ahead for good.

“It was indicative of what we can be as a group,” said Gordon, who finished with 15 points.

Johnson scored 17 points and Jamal Murray scored 15 points and handed out 10 assists for the Nuggets in a contest marked by playoff-level intensity.

Denver’s Johnson drilled a three-pointer to open the contest, but Devin Vassell quickly tied it and the Spurs didn’t trail again on the way to a 72-65 halftime lead.

Denver cut the deficit to one on Jokic’s layup early in the third quarter and trailed by four going into the fourth.

San Antonio pushed their lead to 11 on a Wembanyama dunk with 9:08 left in regulation, Denver battling back to briefly take a one-point lead before they finished regulation all-square.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons clinched the Eastern Conference top seed with a 116-93 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Jalen Duren and Daniss Jenkins added 16 points apiece to help Detroit capture the top seed, and home court advantage throughout the East playoffs, for the first time since 2007.

Jenkins added 14 assists for the Pistons, who improved to 8-2 since star guard Cade Cunningham was sidelined by a collapsed lung.