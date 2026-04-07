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Keepers’ profits steady on Alfonso sales

Keepers’ profits steady on Alfonso sales
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The Keepers Holdings Inc. (Keepers), the country’s largest imported liquor distributor, closed 2025 with a net income of P3.56 billion, a modest 0.8 percent increase from P3.54 billion the previous year, supported by steady sales in its imported brandy segment.

The Lucio Co-led firm said Tuesday that consolidated revenue reached P20.2 billion, a 9 percent improvement from 2024, fueled by an 8 percent rise in cases sold. 

Keepers’ profits steady on Alfonso sales
Alsons profit dips to P2.4B after asset write-down

The standout performer was Alfonso, the country’s leading imported brandy, which has not only bounced back past pre-pandemic levels but is also benefiting from a premiumization trend and a resurgence in on-premise sales channels.

Reflecting its healthy bottom line, Keepers’ board approved a 50 percent regular dividend payout, equivalent to P0.12 per share, totaling P1.74 billion. 

Shareholders of record as of 17 April, will enjoy a 5.55 percent dividend yield, with payouts drawn from the company’s unrestricted retained earnings as of the end-2025.

The Keepers Holdings Group maintains an iconic portfolio that includes Johnnie Walker, Chivas Regal, Glenfiddich, Suntory, Jinro, Jose Cuervo, Jim Beam, Penfolds, and Red Bull.

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