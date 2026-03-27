Alsons profit dips to P2.4B after asset write-down

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR), the publicly listed company of the Mindanao-focused Alcantara Group, reported a slight dip in net income to P2.4 billion in 2025, down from P2.5 billion the previous year, after recognizing an impairment loss on its fossil-fueled generating assets.
In a report released on Friday, the company noted that despite the headline decline, its net income attributable to the parent company increased 10 percent to P800 million from P722 million in 2024.
Upward trajectory
Revenues also continued their upward trajectory. The Alcantara Group unit posted P14.9 billion in revenues, a 19 percent jump from P12.544 billion, buoyed by growing electricity demand, stronger Retail Electricity Supply sales, higher volumes from Wholesale Electricity Spot Market trading, and the commercial operation of its new Bohol power plant.
“Despite ongoing geopolitical developments, we remain confident in our growth prospects, and we are committed to delivering stable and reliable electricity to every Filipino,” said chief financial officer Robert P. Ramos.