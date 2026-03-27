Alsons profit dips to P2.4B after asset write-down

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR), the publicly listed company of the Mindanao-focused Alcantara Group, reported a slight dip in net income to P2.4 billion in 2025, down from P2.5 billion the previous year, after recognizing an impairment loss on its fossil-fueled generating assets.

In a report released on Friday, the company noted that despite the headline decline, its net income attributable to the parent company increased 10 percent to P800 million from P722 million in 2024.