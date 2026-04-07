HPG deploys ASEAN Summit convoy units

The contingent includes 108 motorcycle riders, 38 drivers and 24 crew members assigned to patrol vehicles, supervised by five convoy officers. Assets include 108 motorcycles and 38 service vehicles.

Units will be placed under the Presidential Security Command and will remain in Cebu until 10 May.

Officials said the deployment will cover traffic management, route security, and convoy escort operations for ASEAN delegates.

Batangan stressed strict compliance with security protocols, noting that the margin for error is minimal during high-level international events.

“Our objectives are clear: zero incidents, seamless mobility and national pride,” he said.

The deployment forms part of a broader government security plan for ASEAN 2026, with multiple agencies coordinating operations on the ground.