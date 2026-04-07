House sec-gen denies ignoring Ombudsman’s SALN subpoenas

“The Office of the Secretary General treats the Office of the Ombudsman and its mandate with high regard,” Garafil said. “We have no intention to show disrespect or to avoid a response.”

Garafil explained that the House has already received the subpoenas and is processing the requests according to congressional guidelines.

She attributed the delay to the chamber’s current work-from-home arrangement, an energy-saving measure that limits onsite operations to Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The tension escalated after Remulla claimed in an interview that the House had refused to accept the issued subpoenas.

“Until now, there have been no SALNs submitted from the Congress. This is a fair warning to the House Secretary General; we will not back down,” Remulla said.

“Within this week, if we still do not receive our requested SALNs, I will suspend her from her position. We will be testing our legal system,” he added.

Garafil maintained that all official communications would be processed in accordance with regulations and with “full respect” to the Ombudsman as an institution.