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Samsung upgrades A series

AI for all.
AI for all. PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Samsung
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Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, expanding its midrange lineup with upgraded AI features, camera performance and long-term software support.

Both devices run on One UI 8.5 and bring “Awesome Intelligence” tools such as voice transcription, AI Select, and enhanced photo editing features. They also feature a 50MP main camera with improved night photography, a 5,000mAh battery, IP68 durability, and up to six years of security updates.

AI for all.
Samsung unveils Galaxy A57 5G, A37 5G with AI features and long-term support

The Galaxy A57 5G is priced at around P23,990, while the Galaxy A37 5G starts at around P18,990, with availability in Samsung stores nationwide alongside bundled freebies and limited-time discounts.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
midrange smartphones

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