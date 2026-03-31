Samsung upgrades A series

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, expanding its midrange lineup with upgraded AI features, camera performance and long-term software support.

Both devices run on One UI 8.5 and bring “Awesome Intelligence” tools such as voice transcription, AI Select, and enhanced photo editing features. They also feature a 50MP main camera with improved night photography, a 5,000mAh battery, IP68 durability, and up to six years of security updates.