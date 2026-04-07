Go unfazed by health center implementation gaps

Senator Bong Go renewed his push for expanded primary healthcare services during the turnover of a Super Health Center in Tulunan, Cotabato, even as questions persist over implementation gaps and long-term funding.
Go led the ceremony in Barangay Banayal, alongside local officials, including Mayor Lee Ventura Villasor and Vice Mayor Rhezan Obrique, with representatives from the Department of Health (DoH) present as implementing agency.
The senator credited frontline workers for sustaining the healthcare system.
“What we must thank today are our frontliners who tirelessly serve our countrymen. Our doctors, nurses, barangay health workers and barangay nutrition scholars. Let us applaud our medical frontliners. Thank you for your service,” he said.
Go reiterated that the Super Health Center program traces back to initiatives during the Duterte administration but acknowledged that the DoH is responsible for making the facilities operational.
He said the centers are intended to serve municipalities without hospitals, offering consultations, diagnostic services, and government health programs.