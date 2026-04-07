Go unfazed by health center implementation gaps

The senator credited frontline workers for sustaining the healthcare system.

“What we must thank today are our frontliners who tirelessly serve our countrymen. Our doctors, nurses, barangay health workers and barangay nutrition scholars. Let us applaud our medical frontliners. Thank you for your service,” he said.

Go reiterated that the Super Health Center program traces back to initiatives during the Duterte administration but acknowledged that the DoH is responsible for making the facilities operational.

He said the centers are intended to serve municipalities without hospitals, offering consultations, diagnostic services, and government health programs.