Economists oppose wage hike amid oil crisis

Any salary adjustment, he stressed, could be implemented “later on” after the economy and businesses recover from anticipated losses stemming from soaring oil prices linked to supply disruptions in the Middle East, where the Philippines imports about 98 percent of its crude oil.

“Inflation is rising because of oil, and this is aggravated by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar,” Teves said partly in Filipino in a radio interview.

Labor groups staged a protest earlier this week to dismantle regional wage boards and demand an increase in the current minimum wage to help workers keep up with rising living, food, and transportation costs driven by the oil crisis.

Professor Emmanuel Leyco, president and chief economist of Credit Rating and Investors Services Philippines Inc., however, echoed Teves’ concern.

He warned that a wage increase at this time, amid higher operational costs brought about by the crisis, could disrupt businesses and force small enterprises to shut down, as they will not be able to cope with the higher wages.

“We cannot just say ‘raise the salary,’ and that's it. What about our brothers and sisters who are small business owners? They really can't afford it,” Leyco said in Filipino in the same radio program.

Last year, shortly after the House of Representatives approved the proposed P200 wage hike, the economic team of President Marcos Jr. warned that the wage increase could add about 2 percentage points to inflation and lead to higher production costs.

The President had openly expressed reservations about supporting the proposed wage hike, citing its economic and inflationary implications and adverse effects on businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

MSMEs are considered the backbone of the Philippine economy, accounting for about 63 to 65 percent of the country’s total employment.

According to Leyco, the government should extend assistance to MSMEs to avert an economic downturn through credit subsidies, financial aid, or a tax holiday.