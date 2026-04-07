Fiscal deficit eases despite higher spending – BTr

At the same time, a lower deficit reduces the risk of excessive spending that could fuel inflation — which rose to 4.1 percent in March — helping stabilize prices despite external shocks. Finance Secretary Frederick Go underscored the importance of the improved fiscal position as a buffer amid heightened risks and uncertainty stemming from the Middle East conflict.

“Our strong fiscal performance in February sets us up for a stable first quarter of this year. This acts as our safety net, giving us the resources to support the economy, especially during this time of uncertainty,” he said.

“This fiscal buffer allows us space to provide timely, targeted, and managed subsidies to help those most affected in our country by the Middle East event. This performance by the Department of Finance (DOF) and its attached agencies allows the government to maintain fiscal discipline and ensure a sustainable path in managing the current crisis,” added Go.

Meanwhile, non-tax revenues surged to P111.5 billion, more than six times last year’s level, boosted by higher income from the Treasury.

Expenditures rose 25.83 percent to P532.5 billion, which the BTr said reflected releases for local government shares, including the National Tax Allotment and BARMM block grants, as well as tobacco excise allocations.

For the first two months of the year, the fiscal deficit narrowed sharply to P5.8 billion, down 94.35 percent from P103.1 billion a year earlier, while revenues reached P830.2 billion, up 15.48 percent.