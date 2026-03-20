BOP deficit widens to $2.7 billion as GIRs continue to rise

At this level, the GIR provides an adequate external liquidity buffer, equivalent to 7.5 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, according to the BSP.

The reserves also cover about 4.3 times the country’s short-term external debt based on residual maturity.

The BSP may draw on its GIR to cushion external shocks or address excessive volatility in the local currency, which has experienced sharp swings over the past two months, largely due to the crisis in the Middle East.

Surging oil prices and heightened demand for the US dollar—amid the US-backed invasion of Iran—pushed the peso past the P60-per-dollar level on Thursday. The currency closed at P60.10, after hitting an intraday low of P60.40.

The BSP earlier issued a statement in response to the peso’s continued depreciation and the inflationary pressures stemming from elevated fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict.

“On the peso, the BSP stresses that it operates in the foreign exchange market to smooth excess volatility and maintain orderly conditions. This is consistent with a flexible exchange rate policy, with intervention limited to tempering large swings that could affect inflation rather than defending any specific level,” it said.