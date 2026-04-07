F4 icons reunite with Mayday’s Ashin for landmark tour

The clip captured Ashin deeply involved in shaping the concert’s musical direction and production, hinting at a meticulously crafted live experience designed to resonate across generations.

Moments later, the spotlight shifted to the F4 trio, whose relaxed offstage interactions reflected both their enduring camaraderie and readiness to return to the spotlight. For many fans, the sight alone was enough to rekindle memories of an era when the group defined Asian pop culture.

Ashin, speaking candidly in the teaser, shared a glimpse into the tour’s pace and scale, noting that their Wuhan finale would mark the beginning of an even bigger journey across major cities and stadium venues.

The biggest reveal came at the tail end of the video: Manila officially listed among the tour’s upcoming destinations—an announcement that instantly ignited anticipation among Filipino supporters who have long awaited the group’s return.

While excitement builds, one question remains: the participation of original member Ken Chu. As of now, he has yet to appear in any tour promotions or performances, leaving fans wondering if a full reunion could still be on the horizon.

Beyond Manila, the tour is set to continue across Asia, with scheduled stops in Chongqing and Jakarta, and more cities like Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur expected to follow.

Formed in 2001 after their breakout success in the iconic drama Meteor Garden, F4 became a defining force in the Asian entertainment scene, releasing chart-topping albums and building a legacy that continues to endure decades later. Now, with F★FOREVER, that legacy is stepping back into the global stage—ready to captivate both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.