‘Everything is normal’, says Marcos Jr.

Even as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urges calm over spiraling oil prices triggered by the Middle East crisis, Filipinos are feeling the strain of a global shockwave that threatens household budgets and small businesses alike.

At a public market visit in San Juan City on Wednesday, Marcos framed the situation as “normal” and discouraged panic buying — but behind the hand‑shake optics, economic pressures are already creeping into the daily lives of ordinary Filipinos.