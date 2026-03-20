Hitachi upgrades iQ suite

The upgrades are designed to support the shift from AI experimentation to full-scale deployment, as organizations face challenges related to data complexity, governance and security.

Hitachi Vantara chief product officer Octavian Tanase said many companies are accelerating AI adoption despite gaps in their data readiness.

“AI is moving into production faster than many organizations’ data foundations are ready to support,” Tanase said, noting the need for stronger infrastructure and data management.

The expanded platform allows enterprises to build and run AI agents on-premises or in virtualized environments, with greater control over data and compliance.

New computing options include support for NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and related systems, giving companies flexibility to handle workloads ranging from model development to real-time AI applications.

The company also introduced updates to Hitachi iQ Studio, its AI software component, which now features improved tools for designing and coordinating multiple AI agents. The system allows organizations to automate complex workflows while maintaining oversight and governance.