DOST pushes electric trikes as oil prices surge

Solidum cited a university-backed innovation that allows e-tricycles to charge in as fast as 30 minutes, adding that solar-based charging could help shield operators from fuel price fluctuations.

The DOST is also exploring the conversion of old passenger buses into electric units, alongside ongoing development of electric jeepneys and ferries.

In the energy sector, Solidum said the agency is conducting research on hydrogen fuel cells in partnership with the Department of Energy, as well as studies on naturally occurring hydrogen deposits.

The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute is also involved in research on hydrogen production and alternative energy sources.

Solidum added that the agency supports solar-powered applications under its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program, including irrigation systems and water purification through desalination.

“We promote electric mobility as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels,” he said.

National Academy of Science and Technology President Jaime Montoya said research and innovation remain critical in addressing the country’s energy challenges.

“We are looking at renewable energy — wind, solar, water, and hydroelectric — to help reduce our dependence on imported fuel,” Montoya said.