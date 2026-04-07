DOST pushes electric trikes as oil prices surge

The Department of Science and Technology on Tuesday urged local government units to adopt electric-powered tricycles as rising oil prices continue to strain the transport sector.
DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said the shift to electric mobility is a practical response to fuel volatility, given the large number of tricycles operating nationwide.
“What we are promoting now, through the local government, is the use of electric tricycles,” Solidum said in an ambush interview during the Luzon Regional Scientific Meeting in Muntinlupa City.
He stressed the need to expand charging infrastructure, particularly solar-powered facilities, to support the transition.
Solidum cited a university-backed innovation that allows e-tricycles to charge in as fast as 30 minutes, adding that solar-based charging could help shield operators from fuel price fluctuations.
The DOST is also exploring the conversion of old passenger buses into electric units, alongside ongoing development of electric jeepneys and ferries.
In the energy sector, Solidum said the agency is conducting research on hydrogen fuel cells in partnership with the Department of Energy, as well as studies on naturally occurring hydrogen deposits.
The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute is also involved in research on hydrogen production and alternative energy sources.
Solidum added that the agency supports solar-powered applications under its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program, including irrigation systems and water purification through desalination.
“We promote electric mobility as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels,” he said.
National Academy of Science and Technology President Jaime Montoya said research and innovation remain critical in addressing the country’s energy challenges.
“We are looking at renewable energy — wind, solar, water, and hydroelectric — to help reduce our dependence on imported fuel,” Montoya said.