P2.5B in fuel subsidies for PUV drivers, ride-hailing car operators underway: DOTr

According to DOTr Legal Service official Noel Alarcon, the release of the funds is now pending in the Department of Budget and Management, which had already reached the final stage of preparing the necessary documentation for the issuance of fuel subsidies last week.

Alarcon attributed the delay to the pending certification from the Department of Energy (DOE) confirming that Dubai crude oil prices had reached $80 per barrel, which is required to trigger the disbursement.

“The DOE already issued the certification, and so we can immediately release the P2.5 billion for our drivers and operators once the DBM rolls out the budget to us, Mr. Chair,” Alarcon told the Senate committee on public service.

The amount will cover subsidies for drivers and operators of modern and traditional jeepneys (233,314), tricycles (195,018), and delivery riders (723,000). This also includes transport network vehicle services or drivers of ride-hailing apps.

Panel chair Raffy Tulfo proposed that the DOE expand the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to reduce reliance on petroleum amid the skyrocketing prices.

DOE Legal Service Official Dexter Suyat said the agency has actively pushed for the expansion of EV charging stations in hospitals aside from malls, since the EVIDA Law took effect in 2022.