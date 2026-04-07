DILG orders early turnover prep for barangay, SK officials

These teams will conduct initial and final inventories and coordinate with city and municipal transition teams to ensure compliance and operational support during the transition.

The directive is anchored on existing laws, including Presidential Decree No. 1445, the Local Government Code of 1991, and the SK Reform Act of 2015.

The DILG warned that failure to properly turn over government properties and accountabilities may result in administrative and legal liabilities.

It stressed that transparent turnover is critical to maintaining continuity in public services and public trust.

“Transitions should not interrupt service. This is about making sure every incoming official can continue delivering for their community from day one,” the department said.

The BSKE is scheduled on the first Monday of November 2026.