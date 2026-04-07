Digital age casualties grow

Post-2025, many banks bulked up during the recovery, only to realize they now have more bodies than the new tech-enabled operating model requires.

The result? Not outright “mass firings” in the dramatic sense, but a quiet, efficiency-driven right-sizing that insiders say is already happening in pockets across the sector, with the streamlining move being the largest and most talked-about yet.

Whether this grapevine twig eventually gets a name or stays forever anonymous, one thing is clear: the confluence of digital transformation, AI efficiencies, and margin protection is reshaping the banking workforce faster than most expected.

Traditional roles are shrinking, while hiring for digital, risk, compliance, and tech talent continues.

The era of virtual banks has arrived and, for some, it’s arriving with a retrenchment notice.