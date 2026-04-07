Digital age casualties grow

The word on the street, and now echoing through Nosy Tarsee’s banking circle, is that one of the country’s biggest universal banks is quietly gearing up for a “right-sizing” — in what insiders are calling the biggest single-round workforce cut in recent memory.
No name has been dropped and the usual suspects have all issued swift denials or careful “not us” signals.
Yet the rumor refuses to die. What makes the chatter seem less wild speculation and more a symptom of something bigger is the perfect storm now hitting Philippine banking — the unstoppable digital shift, as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-mandated digital payments have already smashed targets.
The use of QR codes is everywhere, and AI and automation are rapidly eating away at back-office, branch-processing, and manual-transaction roles that once required armies of staff. Also cost-cutting pressures amid slower loan growth and the need to stay competitive against nimble fintechs and digital-only players.
Post-2025, many banks bulked up during the recovery, only to realize they now have more bodies than the new tech-enabled operating model requires.
The result? Not outright “mass firings” in the dramatic sense, but a quiet, efficiency-driven right-sizing that insiders say is already happening in pockets across the sector, with the streamlining move being the largest and most talked-about yet.
Whether this grapevine twig eventually gets a name or stays forever anonymous, one thing is clear: the confluence of digital transformation, AI efficiencies, and margin protection is reshaping the banking workforce faster than most expected.
Traditional roles are shrinking, while hiring for digital, risk, compliance, and tech talent continues.
The era of virtual banks has arrived and, for some, it’s arriving with a retrenchment notice.