Dell XPS 14 crosses 40-hour mark

Dell’s revamped XPS 14 is pushing laptop battery life to new extremes, with tests showing it can last over 40 hours on a single charge under light use, according to PCMag.

In testing cited by PCMag, reviewers from Hardware Canucks achieved more than 43 hours of light web browsing by leveraging the laptop’s variable refresh rate display, which can drop as low as 1Hz when screen activity is minimal. The same device delivered over 20 hours of 4K video playback, significantly outperforming comparable models like Apple’s MacBook Air in similar conditions.

However, gains are situational: gaming at full 120Hz dropped battery life to around 2.5 hours. Still, the XPS 14 signals where laptops are headed, as manufacturers race to balance performance, efficiency and premium design.