SPEED TO THE MAX: The POCO X8 Pro review

I found myself opening apps, swiping around the interface and scrolling through menus simply because it felt satisfying. You know that oddly therapeutic feeling when everything just glides perfectly? That’s the POCO X8 Pro in action.

For someone like me who spends a lot of time researching, reading and jumping between apps, the fluidity quickly became addictive.

And yes, I kept scrolling.

Eyes on me

The 6.59-inch AMOLED display is one of the highlights of the POCO X8 Pro.

With a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, everything looks sharp and moves effortlessly. Text is crisp when reading articles. Images pop with color.

Brightness is another strong point.

The display can reach 3,500 nits peak brightness, which means visibility outdoors is rarely an issue. For the purpose of this review, I set the brightness to maximum just to see how it performs. The screen remained bright and readable without washing out colors.

It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, giving streaming content an extra layer of contrast and depth.

If you spend hours reading or watching videos on your phone, this screen makes it easy to do both.

Loud and clear

Speakers are often overlooked on phones.

They shouldn’t be.

The symmetrical stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support on the POCO X8 Pro are loud. Very loud. Loud enough that I eventually settled at about half the maximum volume most of the time.

For context, this phone became my main YouTube player during the review period. Whether I was watching interviews, documentaries or random rabbit-hole videos, the audio stayed clear and balanced.

Dialogue is crisp, music has decent depth, and the stereo separation gives videos a more immersive feel.

Combined with the bright display, the POCO X8 Pro turns into a surprisingly good pocket media machine.

Speed where it matters

The POCO X8 Pro runs on the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, built to deliver lightning-fast performance.

In daily use, the speed is obvious.

While writing this review, I had YouTube running in a floating pop-up window thanks to premium playback features. At the same time, I was switching between research tabs, browsing multiple websites and jumping between apps.

And if I’m being honest, I also get distracted easily. That means a lot of app switching.

Despite that, the phone never struggled.

No lag. No stutter. Just smooth performance.

Even resource-heavy websites loaded quickly, and switching between tasks felt instant. The phone handled everything without breaking a sweat.

The combination of 12GB RAM and UFS 4.17 storage clearly helps keep everything fast and responsive.

Speed isn’t just a marketing line here.

You feel it.

A real-world marathon

One thing I always do when reviewing a phone is a simple time study for battery life.

Here’s how the POCO X8 Pro performed.

The phone was fully charged at 100 percent at 9:48 a.m. on 13 March.

After three days of normal use, it finally reached 11 percent at 10:27 a.m. on 16 March.

That included reading, streaming YouTube, browsing, researching and general everyday use.

I actually intended to capture the battery level at 20 percent, but it completely slipped my mind. The phone simply kept going.

That endurance comes from the 6500mAh battery, which is one of the larger capacities available in a smartphone today.

And when you finally need to recharge, the 100W HyperCharge support makes topping up incredibly fast.

Large battery. Fast charging.

A combination that just makes life easier.

Built like a flagship

Performance aside, the POCO X8 Pro also carries a premium feel.

The phone has a clean, solid design and weighs about 218 grams, giving it a sturdy presence in the hand without feeling overly bulky.

Durability also gets a boost with IP68 dust and water resistance, meaning the device is built to handle everyday accidents.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, adding another layer of resilience.

It’s a device clearly designed for people who expect their phone to keep up with daily use.

Cameras for everyday creators

The POCO X8 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilization.

That combination is designed to deliver clear images with stable shots even in challenging conditions.

There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide camera for wider scenes and a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

For people who enjoy capturing moments for social media or documenting everyday life, the camera setup provides the tools to do it with clarity and stability.

The verdict

The POCO X8 Pro centers everything around one clear promise: speed to the max.

After spending time with it, that promise holds up.

The 120Hz AMOLED display makes every interaction feel fluid. The Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor keeps performance consistently fast. The 6500mAh battery delivers impressive endurance. And the stereo speakers make media consumption genuinely enjoyable.

But perhaps the most telling sign is how naturally it fits into everyday routines.

Scrolling. Reading. Watching. Researching. Switching apps. Getting distracted.

The phone just keeps up.

For users who want flagship-level performance, professional-grade imaging and smooth everyday usability at an accessible price, the POCO X8 Pro makes a strong case.

And if you catch yourself scrolling through menus for no reason at all, don’t worry.

That’s just speed to the max at work.