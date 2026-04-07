Defensor releases alleged Co audio on P100B flood funds claim

Former Quezon City mayor and representative Michael Defensor released an audio recording allegedly featuring businessman and former Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co, in which several government officials were mentioned, including Lucas Bersamin and former budget secretary Amenah Pangandaman.
In the recording, Co allegedly claimed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. receives P100 billion annually under allocations for flood control projects.
“Every year, even in 2026, he has P100 billion,” Co said in the audio.
The recording also references alleged changes in allocations.
“That’s why I said that the P100 billion shouldn’t just be allocated for flood control, [just a] portion — that’s why Adrian changed the list,” Co added.
The statements in the audio remain unverified and have not been officially confirmed by authorities.
In November 2025, Pangandaman and Adrian Bersamin were linked to allegations of conspiracy to commit plunder in connection with flood control projects.
Both officials later resigned, citing “delicadeza,” according to Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro.
“Both officials respectfully offered and tendered their resignations out of delicadeza after their departments were mentioned in allegations related to the flood control anomaly currently under investigation,” Castro said.
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said Bersamin had been under observation for some time.
Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the audio recording released by Defensor.