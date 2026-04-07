Defensor releases alleged Co audio on P100B flood funds claim

“That’s why I said that the P100 billion shouldn’t just be allocated for flood control, [just a] portion — that’s why Adrian changed the list,” Co added.

The statements in the audio remain unverified and have not been officially confirmed by authorities.

In November 2025, Pangandaman and Adrian Bersamin were linked to allegations of conspiracy to commit plunder in connection with flood control projects.

Both officials later resigned, citing “delicadeza,” according to Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro.

“Both officials respectfully offered and tendered their resignations out of delicadeza after their departments were mentioned in allegations related to the flood control anomaly currently under investigation,” Castro said.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said Bersamin had been under observation for some time.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the audio recording released by Defensor.