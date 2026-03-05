‘Brave 18’ defiant amid Floodgate raps

The group earlier executed affidavits claiming that they acted as “bagmen” delivering cash tied to a P805-billion flood control corruption scheme to several personalities, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co.

They said they worked for Co, who has remained abroad from where he publicly accused Marcos and Romualdez of being the primary beneficiaries of the alleged kickbacks. In a series of videos, Co said he broke his silence because the government was making him the fall guy.

Despite the political controversy surrounding their statements, the men said they were not aligned with either supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte or the Marcos administration.

“We are not pro-Duterte. We are not pro-BBM. We are neutral,” a private first class from the Philippine Navy Marines said.

“We are ordinary Filipinos. In a situation like this where we are spreading the truth, I hope they will respect us, give us credibility and not destroy our morals,” he added.