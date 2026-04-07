Crisis exposes nation’s weakness vs ASEAN peers

With global supply routes tightening — particularly from the Middle East — governments across the region are racing to contain the impact of rising fuel costs. Brent crude has surged well above pre-crisis levels, adding pressure on economies that rely heavily on imports.

The Philippines has rolled out a broad set of interventions: subsidies and cash aid for vulnerable sectors, emergency oil procurement, and efforts to diversify supply sources.

“We are exploring other sources not affected by the war,” Marcos said. “Things are beginning to open up… we can be confident that after 45 days we will have a flow of oil.”

Despite these measures, Philippine pump prices remain among the highest in ASEAN.

Gasoline (95 Octane) costs roughly $1 (P60) per liter — similar to Thailand and Vietnam, but far above subsidized Malaysia at $0.51 and below high-tax Singapore ($2.10).

Diesel locally, at $1.70–$1.85 per liter, is similarly steep, comparable only to Singapore’s $1.80, while Vietnam ($1.05), Thailand ($1.22), and Malaysia ($0.46) enjoy lower prices.

Structural constraints deepen the challenge. The Philippines relies almost entirely on imports and has limited storage capacity, leaving it more exposed than its neighbors with domestic production or larger strategic reserves.

Other Southeast Asian nations have taken more measured approaches.

Thailand has imposed diesel price caps and is considering tax adjustments while securing additional fuel supplies, though officials warn that sustaining subsidies could strain public finances if global prices remain high.

Vietnam leans on fuel stabilization funds, strategic reserves, and local refineries while fast-tracking biofuels and alternative energy programs to ease supply pressures.

Malaysia, an oil producer, maintains price ceilings but faces rising subsidy costs, highlighting the need for energy diversification.

Singapore has drawn on its stockpiles, tightened market monitoring, and coordinated with regional partners, though Prime Minister Lawrence Wong cautioned that prolonged Middle East supply disruptions could have “severe consequences.”

The crisis is already weighing on businesses, with Southeast Asian markets losing billions amid investor concerns over rising costs and supply uncertainty.

For the Philippines, the early energy emergency declaration underscores structural vulnerabilities that strong rhetoric alone cannot resolve.

Across the region, the oil crunch is reshaping energy priorities, driving governments to focus on diversification, reserves management, and regional coordination.

The speed and effectiveness of these measures will determine which economies will withstand persistent price pressures — and which will remain most exposed.