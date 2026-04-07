Beyond the thread: NIñOfRANCO and Catriona Gray weave cultural pride

NewNowNext: How did this collaboration come about?

WILSON LIMON: My first encounter with Catriona was during her Miss Universe stint. I admired how she consistently champions Filipino identity especially highlighting Filipino arts and culture. When the opportunity to work together arose, it felt aligned. It wasn’t just about creating pieces, but about telling a shared story of culture, purpose, and pride.

Why Catriona Grey? Is this the first time the brand is collaborating?

Catriona represents everything we stand for - grace, intelligence, and a deep love for Filipino heritage. She’s intentional with everything she carries and wears, which makes her an ideal collaborator. We also share the same advocacy and vision for Philippine culture and artisanal craftsmanship.

What collection did you come up with? What’s the inspiration?

We developed a collection that is relatable to everyone. It features five silhouettes, three of which are genderless, as we also want to highlight inclusivity in our collection. The inspiration comes from the idea of “evolution” how tradition can move forward without losing its essence. It’s about honoring where we come from while embracing where we’re going.

What materials/fabrics and local components did you use?

We used a mix of denim, linen, and locally sourced ikat fabric, incorporating handwoven materials crafted by Filipino artisans. We also incorporated embroidery and beadworks from our partner communitites. There’s a strong emphasis on texture and craftsmanship—every detail is intentional, from the weave to the finishing.

Did you apply any traditional or cultural weaves?

Yes, we incorporated traditional weaves such as cotton ikat and the beadworks of Bagobo Tagabawa from Davao del Sur and embroidery form the Tboli community in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. These are not just design elements; they carry stories of communities and generations of craftsmanship. We use them to preserve and elevate these traditions in a contemporary context.

How long has NIÑOFRANCO been around? What direction is it going?

The brand started from my thesis in college in 2014 with a simple idea and a deep faith. Since then, it has evolved into a platform that celebrates Filipino craftsmanship. We have worked with various ethnolinguistic groups and women led organizations through the years. With this collaboration, we’re moving toward a more global narrative while staying grounded in our identity. The brand today is growing, more intentional, and committed to sustainability and cultural preservation.

What is it like working with Catriona?

Working with Catriona has been inspiring. She is incredibly collaborative, detail-oriented, and respectful of the creative process. What stands out most is her sincerity, she doesn’t just wear the pieces, she understands and embodies them.

What insights have you learned from her?

From her, I’ve learned the importance of using your platform with purpose. She’s very intentional and grounded despite her global presence. I believe she also gained a deeper appreciation for the level of craftsmanship and cultural depth behind each piece we create.

Any thought on imitations and replicas in fashion?

It’s a reality in the industry, but for us, authenticity will always stand above imitation. What we create is deeply rooted in culture, craftsmanship, and narrative, things that cannot simply be replicated. We continue to focus on originality and integrity.

How is the current global situation affecting local fashion?

The global landscape has challenged many industries, including fashion. But for local and artisanal brands, it has also created an opportunity to reconnect with our roots and highlight the value of slow, intentional design. For us, it reinforces our commitment to craftsmanship, community and sustainability.