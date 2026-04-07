Batangas fisherfolk pushed to brink as fuel prices surge

De Castro also revealed that some individuals have converted their fishing boats to passenger vessels for additional income, particularly when fishing yield was low.

He noted that unstable income was not necessarily something uniquely felt in their field of work due to volatility of fishing seasons, however, he said that the additional price of fuel only served to further bury their earnings.

In light of the crisis, the Department of Agriculture stated earlier reports that it was set to distribute subsidies for both farmers and fisherfolk that rely on fuel to supplement their work.

Based on the agency, P5,000 was going to be allotted for farmers while only P3,000 was to be provided to the fishing sector.

With this at hand, De Castro said that he hoped that the national government would consider providing both fields with equal funds.

“Ang pinaparating ng ating mga indibidwal na mangingisda ay pagparehasin na, parehas muna, dahil nga ang naapektuhan diyan yung gumagamit talaga ng diesel at gas,” he expressed.

(Our collective all as fisherfolk is to have it the same, at least for now, because the people affected are the individuals that use diesel and gas)

“Eh kung P3,000 parin eh para talaga tayong nasa laylayan na eh, para tayong dinagukan pa,” he added.

(We’ll just remain in the bottom of the barrel if it remains P3,000, it just further buries us)

Another issue that De Castro found in the proposed subsidy rollout was the lack of consideration towards fisherfolk that did not have their own boats.

In the agriculture agency’s distribution, data suggested that only 17 percent of the nationwide fishing community as only individuals registered under the DA’s Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) would receive the benefit.

Long-term solution

As a means to promote a more sustainable livelihood for fisherfolk all over the country, the BMB president urged the national government to come up with long-term solutions instead of relying on temporary fixes that arise at times of crisis.

Aside from additional legislation, De Castro also noted that the implementation of which should be worked on from the part of the local government units that directly hear the concerns of their respective communities.

“Sana po, dito sa panahon ng krisis na ito ay bigyang agad ng karampatang tulong, hindi yung pang-madalian, dapat po ay pang-matagalan na solusyon na suporta sa mangingisda natin na hindi na mababawasan,” he expressed.

(Hopefully they provide us with the appropriate support particularly in this time of crisis, not something temporary, it has to be lasting support to fisherfolk that will never be reduced)